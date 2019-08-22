Tiny Nevada town near secretive Area 51 braces for alien hunters

NEVADA, U.S.A - Connie West, co-owner of an alien-themed motel in the tiny US desert outpost of Rachel, Nevada, believes they are coming no matter what. Not aliens, but alien hunters.

A whimsical invitation on Facebook has urged UFO enthusiasts to gather on Sept. 20 and "storm" nearby Area 51, a US military base long rumored to house extraterrestrials and spaceships. More than 2 million Facebook users have said they plan to go.

Residents of Rachel, a 150-mile (240-km) drive from Las Vegas and home to roughly 50 people, are split on how to respond. Some sternly warn the public to stay away, fearing large crowds will overwhelm a town with no gas station or grocery store. Others, including West, believe the best course is to welcome them with a music festival dubbed Alienstock.

"We're trying to figure out how to make this a positive from an absolute negative," West said in an interview. "You can fight it, but it's coming."

West, with her mother, runs Rachel's only business, the Little A'Le'Inn motel and restaurant, and was inundated with phone calls as soon as the Facebook post appeared. She estimates at least 30,000 people will arrive on Sept. 20, and she's scrambling to order enough portable toilets. As of mid-August, she had secured 30.