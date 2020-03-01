Toddler son receives posthumous medal for killed Australian firefighter

SYDNEY - The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service's highest honours on behalf of his father during an emotional funeral on Thursday (Jan 2).

Nineteen-month-old Harvey Keaton stood quietly, sucking on a pacifier, as the fire service commissioner pinned a posthumous commendation for bravery and service to his neatly pressed, oversized Rural Fire Services (RFS) shirt.

Harvey's father, 32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton, was one of three volunteer firefighters killed in recent weeks. Mr Keaton and a colleague died last month when a burnt tree fell in the path of their fire truck, causing it to roll.

The third firefighter died this week in what was described by the authorities as a "fire tornado".

Dozens of firefighters saluted and formed a guard of honour as Mr Keaton's hearse drove into a Sydney cemetery, according to pictures of the funeral posted online by the fire service.

A mug placed on the coffin had a picture of father and son stick figures and the inscription: "Daddy I love you to the moon and back!"

Another photograph from the funeral showed Harvey being held by his mother, Mr Keaton's fiance Jess Hayes, as they looked at a portrait of the firefighter atop his coffin.

NSW state Royal Fire Services Commissioner Craig Fitzsimmons, who has been giving daily briefings on the crisis, knelt down to pin the medal on Harvey's shirt.