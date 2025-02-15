Award Banner
Top US and Philippine diplomats discussed South China Sea, economic cooperation, State Dept says

An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea on March 9, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 15, 2025 4:10 AM

OTTAWA — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, in a meeting in Munich on Friday (Feb 14), discussed bilateral coordination in the South China Sea and increasing economic cooperation, the State Department said.

"Secretary Rubio not only reaffirmed US commitment to the United States-Philippines Alliance, but noted his enthusiasm for building an even more invested and enduring relationship," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

