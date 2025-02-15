Top US and Philippine diplomats discussed South China Sea, economic cooperation, State Dept says

OTTAWA — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, in a meeting in Munich on Friday (Feb 14), discussed bilateral coordination in the South China Sea and increasing economic cooperation, the State Department said.

"Secretary Rubio not only reaffirmed US commitment to the United States-Philippines Alliance, but noted his enthusiasm for building an even more invested and enduring relationship," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

