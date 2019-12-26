Tourism's gifts and woes for Santa and Sami homeland

Read also

Husky rides, among the most popular tourist attractions in Lapland, have also been singled out for criticism by the Sami community, which has herded reindeer across the area's vast fells and forests for over 3,000 years.

Sami representatives claim the dogs, which are not a native Lapland tradition, distress the reindeer which freely roam the forests.

The Sami also object to the growing number of "igloo" hotels in the region, which are a non-Lapland tradition borrowed from elsewhere in the Arctic.

The parliament proposal says the igloos risk creating a "mongrel" and homogenised culture in the region, and suggests instead that tourist providers build accommodation relevant to Lapland's history, such as the Sami "goahti" - a teepee-like wooden tent traditionally used by reindeer herders.

OTHERWORLDLY ARCTIC LANDSCAPES

Every passing winter brings record visitors to Lapland including soaring numbers of Chinese in recent years, but also much-needed revenue.

Lapland's Regional Council says that tourism brought in one billion euros (S$1.5 billion) to the region last year.

Official statistics suggest that visitors from China spend over three times as much on average as holidaymakers from some other countries.

Authorities in Rovaniemi, on the Arctic Circle, face a dilemma: how to reap the economic benefits, while preventing irreversible damage to one of the world's most vulnerable wilderness regions.

"Dog-sledding and longer hikes are popular with French visitors for example, British travellers are especially interested in snowmobiles, and the Asian tourists are most keen on seeing the Northern Lights," Sanna Karkkainen, head of Visit Rovaniemi, tells AFP.