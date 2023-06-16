Tourist dies after attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

BERLIN - One of two female tourists attacked by an American man near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany has died, German police said on Thursday (June 15).

A 21-year-old woman, who had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter, died overnight from serious injuries she sustained, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital, local police said in a statement.

A suspect has been arrested, police said.

According to police the women encountered a 30-year-old American tourist on a trail near the Marienbruecke bridge, which is popular for its view of the castle, who brought them to a hidden trail leading to a viewpoint.

The man then attacked the 21-year-old, said police, and when the 22-year-old intervened, the man choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

"According to the current state of knowledge, an attempted sexual offence to the detriment of the 21-year-old must be assumed," said police in a statement in English.

The 21-year-old was also pushed down the slope, where she came to rest after falling nearly 50 metres, they added.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards, following a large police operation on Wednesday afternoon, they added.

Criminal police have taken over the investigation into attempted murder and murder, as well as a sexual offence, with the current focus on reconstructing exactly how the incident took place, police said.

Neuschwanstein Castle, about 105 km south-west of Munich, is one of the most popular destinations in Europe.

According the castle's website, about 1.4 million people visit the castle annually, and in the summer months the castle counts more than 6,000 visitors on average daily.

State prosecutors did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

