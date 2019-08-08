Tourists banned from sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps

The marble steps, one of the architectural jewels of the Italian capital, have long been a place for weary sightseers to stop and watch the world go by.

ROME - Tourists to the Eternal City will no longer be able to catch their breath on the Spanish Steps, after Rome banned people from sitting on the famous monument.

Police could be seen blowing whistles to order people up and off the Steps in the historic centre on Tuesday (Aug 6), an AFP photographer reported.

The marble steps, one of the architectural jewels of the Italian capital, have long been a place for weary sightseers to stop and watch the world go by - while possibly scoffing down a quick sandwich or slurping a milkshake.

But in an attempt to crack down on slovenly behaviour, the council issued new rules earlier this summer banning all "camping out" or "sitting" on historic monuments, including the Steps and the "boat" fountain at its feet.

Transgressors could be slapped with a fine of up to 400 euros (S$618) for everything from sitting, to going shirtless, bathing in fountains and dragging wheeled suitcases down historic steps.