Tourists line up to scale Australia's Uluru hours ahead of climb ban

YULARA, Australia - Hundreds of tourists formed long queues to climb Australia's Uluru soon after dawn on Friday (Oct 25), the day before a permanent ban on the climb takes effect following a decades-long fight by indigenous people to close the trek.

However, blustery conditions meant visitors were stopped from making an early morning climb and the authorities said they will reassess during the day whether or not to reopen.

The Unesco World Heritage-listed 348m monolith, formerly known as Ayers Rock, is a top tourist draw in Australia despite its remote desert location near Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

While most visitors do not climb Uluru's steep, red-ochre flanks, the impending Oct 26 ban has triggered an upsurge in people taking advantage of a final opportunity to make the trek.

The Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru, have called for the climb to be closed since 1985, when the park was returned to indigenous control. The Anangu say Uluru has deep spiritual significance as a route their ancestors took.