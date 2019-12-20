Tourists trampling on New Zealand's tranquillity: Report

A handout photo taken on June 21, 2019 shows a beach clean-up team member walking after collecting rubbish from a beach on Henderson Island, an uninhabited member of the Pitcairn Islands archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Ever-increasing numbers of tourists are harming New Zealand's environment and destroying the very qualities that make the country an attractive destination, a parliamentary report warned Wednesday.

The South Pacific nation has long marketed itself as "100 per cent Pure" and "clean and green", but has seen a huge growth in visitors in recent years, from millennials snapping selfies at "Lord of the Rings" filming locations, to climbers, hikers and wildlife enthusiasts.

The report from parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton comes as New Zealand's adventure tourism industry is already under intense scrutiny over last week's White Island volcanic eruption, which killed 16 international travellers and two tour guides.

Upton said New Zealand - with a population of 4.9 million - attracted almost four million international visitors annually and the number could treble by 2050.

He said infrastructure was already strained, the environment was under pressure and many of the qualities associated with New Zealand were disappearing.

"The sheer numbers of people are eroding the sense of isolation, tranquillity and access to nature that many overseas tourists seek when visiting New Zealand," he said.

"We need to ask: 'Are we in danger of killing the goose that laid the golden egg'?"

Upton said New Zealanders were also part of the problem, pointing out that Kiwis on domestic holidays outnumbered overseas tourists at major holiday spots.

He said New Zealanders had become accustomed to the sight of renowned attractions such as the Tongariro Crossing being "besieged with visitors" and the problem would only intensify.

Upton said for too long the tourism industry had escaped the environmental scrutiny imposed on other sectors such agriculture and mining.

'TOURISM AT ANY COST?'

However, there was little incentive for the government to restrain the country's most lucrative industry, generating about NZ$16.2 billion (S$14.5 billion) in export earnings annually.

"We didn't get to where we are overnight - the phenomenon of crowded sites, crowded skies and crowded parking lots is the result of more than a century's worth of promotional taxpayer subsidy," he said.

"What will another three decades of more of the same mean?".

Upton said more visitors meant more greenhouse gases from flights to New Zealand and more waste entering the country's waterways, as well as a higher risk of tourists importing pests and bio-security hazards.

Upton's role as commissioner is to produce independent reports highlighting issues facing the environment for parliament, rather than the government of the day.

He said he only highlighted problems in the report, and planned to wait for feedback then put forward solutions in a follow-up paper.

Trade body Tourism Industry Aotearoa said it was committed to sustainability and agreed with Upton's assessment that new approaches were needed to manage environmental impacts.

"Nobody wants tourism at all costs... we want to work with our communities to shape the tourism future they want," TIA chief executive Chris Roberts said in a statement.

More about
New Zealand Tourism travel

TRENDING

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Auntie, this isn&#039;t a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral
Auntie, this isn't a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES