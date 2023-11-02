Toyota recalls 1.85 million RAV4 SUVs over fire risks

WASHINGTON — Toyota Motor said Wednesday (Nov 1) it is recalling 1.85 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the US over fire risks stemming from the installation of replacement batteries.

The recall covers 2013 to 2018 model year vehicles. Toyota said some replacement 12-volt batteries have smaller top dimensions and if a hold-down clamp was not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns potentially short circuiting, increasing the risk of fires.

Toyota said dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones and will notify customers of the recall schedule by late December.

