From tree to chair without the carpentry: UK couple grows furniture

Full Grown field manager Ed Lound saws a tree which has been growing for six years into the shape of a chair in Wirksworth, Britain, September 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

WIRKSWORTH, England - On a two-acre field in England's Midlands, Gavin and Alice Munro are taking sustainability to the next level: they harvest trees which they train to grow into chairs.

The couple have a furniture farm in Derbyshire where they are nurturing 250 chairs, 100 lamps and 50 tables. It is their answer to what they see as the inefficient and carbon-heavy process of cutting down mature trees to create furniture.

"Instead of force-growing a tree for 50 years and then cutting it down and making it into smaller and smaller bits ... the idea is to grow the tree into the shape that you want directly. It's a kind of zen 3D printing," said Gavin.

Part of the inspiration for the idea came when Gavin was a young boy. He spotted an overgrown bonsai tree which looked like a chair.

He was also born with a curved spine and as a child spent several years wearing a metal frame to reset his back.

"The (medical) staff were just brilliant. The nurses, the doctors, they would kind of combine kindness and competence in a way that really, really impressed me.

"I wanted to combine care and competence and hopefully this is what we're doing here," he added.

The 44-year-old began experimenting in 2006 when he tried to grow chairs on two small plots of land in the Peak District, also in central England.

But in 2012, a year after they married, Gavin and Alice set up the company Full Grown and committed to the idea full-time.

Progress has been bumpy. One of their first attempts at a crop ended in disaster when it was trampled by cows and eaten by rabbits.

They have also had to discover the most effective way to shape a tree without stunting its growth. The couple has learned to guide shoots already heading in the right direction, rather than forcing shoots the wrong way against their will.

The labour and time involved in producing the organic pieces means they do not come cheap. Chairs sell for 10,000 pounds (S$17,100), lamps for 900-2,300 pounds and tables for 2,500-12,500 pounds.

The average chair takes six to nine years to grow - and another year to dry out. The longest commission the company has is for 2030. It is a chair for a customer's retirement.

The plight of rainforests have stormed up the global agenda in recent weeks, as fires raged in the Amazon and the Congo Basin.

"You know the damage that we do with forestry. We're only just starting to really understand that. This is kind of the opposite really, we use ... ancient techniques that we used in the stone age," Gavin said.

Ancient Romans, Chinese and Japanese are known to have shaped trees to customise their forms.

Gavin and Alice hope to be harvesting annually by 2022.

Long-term, they want to buy a farm they can use as an experimental hub. They also want to spread their knowledge through consultancy.

In the medium-term, Alice wants a new dining set. But it will take at least a decade to grow.

More about
Sustainable living/development

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money

SERVICES