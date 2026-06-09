Trump administration will offer expedited visa interviews at select embassies for $965

WASHINGTON — The State Department will offer a "premium" expedited service for foreigners seeking business or tourist visas to come to the US that will set applicants back US$750 (S$965) — on top of the initial fee of US$185.

In a notice to be published in the Federal Register this week, the department will unveil a pilot programme that will allow visa applicants to pay the US$750 to schedule an appointment for an interview within 10 days of the payment at select US embassies and consulates.

The pilot programme will run from July 1 to Dec 31, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press and a State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the programme has not yet been announced.

The move is a potential effort to ease conditions caused by the Trump administration's push to make entering the US more difficult.

The administration has cracked down on most forms of migration for foreigners — demanding that bonds of up to US$15,000 be paid for visa processing in some, mainly African, countries and requiring years of personal history, including social media accounts, to be vetted.

The new requirements have caused delays in visa processing around the world, prompting complaints.

Wait times for visa interviews for citizens of countries that are not part of the Visa Waiver Program can be several months if not longer.

But paying the fee for the "optional premium add-on service" does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

The embassies and consulates at which the expedited service will be available are to be announced before the programme takes effect on July 1.

The pilot programme will run through the end of the year but could be extended depending on demand.

[[nid:736754]]