Trump arrives at G7 summit looking for momentum after announcing a deal to end the Iran war

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — President Donald Trump started his visit to the G7 summit of leading industrialized nations on Monday (June 15) by declaring his agreement aimed at ending the US war with Iran is a potential breakthrough for global security and a chance for the US to finally turn the page in its relationship with longtime adversary Iran.

The Republican US president sought to make clear that he arrived in Evian-les-Bains with the wind at his back for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the 15-week-old conflict, which has led to a surge in global energy prices — though he did not immediately seem willing to lay out the details of what was in the emerging deal.

Some of those details are still to be negotiated in talks over the next 60 days, though Trump said the memorandum of understanding would likely be released after it's signed on Friday.

"I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil (price) is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today," Trump said at a meeting with the summit's host, French President Emmanuel Macron, before they joined a working dinner with other leaders.

"The Iran deal that we made is going to bring a lot of success to the world," he said.

Deal could change G7 dynamic

Trump has had friction with Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over failing to consult them before the decision to go to war.

But sealing an agreement before jetting off to the summit might change the dynamic of the three-day gathering.

Macron at the start of Monday's meeting congratulated Trump for finding a way to an agreement.

"It's a very important matter for peace of the whole world," Macron said.

Trump has pushed back on the four European leaders — members of the Nato military alliance — for their lack of support for the US in the conflict.

He's expected to discuss with leaders the demining of the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain and France have expressed interest in assisting with the demining once the conflict is paused.

Fear of potential mines is among the reasons tanker traffic has come to a halt during the war, and quickly clearing them will be crucial to regaining the confidence of commercial vessels.

Macron on Monday said France was ready to move within days to deploy assets, including mine-clearing vessels, to the region to help.

Senior US officials told reporters that the while the agreement provides for the immediate opening of the strait and lifting of the US naval blockade, it will take weeks for traffic to return to previous levels.

Macron invited the leaders of three nations that aren't part of the G7 — Egypt, Qatar and the UAE — to take part in a session on the Middle East on Tuesday, when Iran is expected to be a central focus.

Trump faces questions about financial incentives for Tehran

Trump had fiercely criticised President Barack Obama for the 2015 nuclear agreement, which Trump argued failed to stop Tehran from advancing toward a weapon and funnelled billions of dollars into the Islamic Republic's coffers.

In 2018, Trump exited the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the EU were also signatories to the pact.

Trump in an interview on Sunday with The New York Times pushed back on comparisons to the Obama-era nuclear deal. "We negotiated from strength," Trump said.

"He was basically paying them off."

But Trump hasn't explained how his agreement will address some key issues about Iran's nuclear programme, including who will be in charge of verifying that Iran is complying with the agreement and who will destroy or remove 441 kilograms of highly enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites that were badly damaged by US strikes last summer.

The memorandum of understanding includes the possibility of releasing Iran's frozen funds, sanctions relief and a US$300 billion (S$384.9 billion) fund to help rebuild Iran — all of which would be tied to Tehran meeting certain benchmarks aimed at assuaging White House concerns, senior US officials told reporters on Monday.

Some Democrats and hawkish critics say Trump has failed to explain how the financial relief in his agreement will differ from what Obama did in the 2015 nuclear deal.

"For all his critique of JCPOA, we had international observers, we actually had an alliance there that included the Europeans, and Russia and China were all signatories," Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump and an Iran hawk, expressed scepticism, saying that Congress will need to review and vote on any nuclear deal with Iran, and said he expects Vance — "the architect of the deal" — to present it.

"I am somewhat concerned that Iran's view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming," Graham said on social media.

Trade irritants and the war in Ukraine are also a focus

Leaders are expected to discuss a range of economic and trade issues. Trump told the New York Post he's warned Macron the US will "have no choice" but to slap 100 per cent tariffs on French wines unless Paris eliminates its digital tax on American tech companies, renewing a long-running threat from him that dates to his first administration.

Wines and spirits exported to the US from the European Union currently face a 15 per cent tariff.

In an interview with broadcaster TF1, Macron said Monday that it's not "for the US to decide what European or French law should be."

Macron also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a working session with G7 leaders on Tuesday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the moment, Zelenskyy is not scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with Trump while they're both in France, but Trump on Sunday held separate phone calls with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Trump emphasised the need to end hostilities with Ukraine and stated his readiness to influence European allies and Kyiv toward that goal, including at the G7.

Zelenskyy had offered to meet Putin with Trump and European leaders at the G7 gathering, but the Kremlin didn't reply, a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The official was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, and France would be obliged as an ICC member to arrest him. The United States and Russia both oppose the court.

Trump suggested that, after an Iran deal, he'll now have greater bandwidth to focus on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Now that this is finished, we're going to be focusing on that," he said, referring to diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting that followed Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

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