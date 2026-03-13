Trump discourages Iranian football team from attending the World Cup, citing safety concerns

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he did not think it would be "appropriate" for the Iranian football team to attend this year's World Cup, co-hosted by the US, and cited safety concerns as a reason on Thursday (March 12) while the countries remained embroiled in a war.

"The Iran national football team is welcome to the World Cup," Trump wrote on his social media site, "but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

Iranian leaders said earlier this week that it's "not possible" for the country to participate in the World Cup.

Trump's message appears to depart somewhat from what the Republican president relayed Tuesday at the White House to Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who later publicly said that Trump assured him the Iranian players and coaches would be welcome.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations, had confirmed Trump's message to Infantino about Iran's participation.

On Thursday, the White House did not immediately clarify what Trump meant by "their own life and safety", such as whether he anticipated threats against them while in the US after US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began Feb 28.

Iran, one of 48 teams in the tournament, is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play in Seattle against Egypt on June 26.

The US is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran's football federation has planned to take the team in June to a tournament base camp in Arizona, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson.

Since June, Iran has been subject to a travel ban into the US as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

But athletes and coaches from the target nations are exempt, which means the Iranian team would be allowed to enter the US.

But there are also likely fears from Iranian football players about playing in a tournament abroad where they could be feted by an anti-regime diaspora while their families face threats back home.

The Iranian women's football team, which arrived in Australia to play at its Asian Cup tournament before the US and Israeli bombing attacks on Iran started, did not sing the Iranian national anthem before its first game.

That was widely interpreted as a gesture of protest or an act of mourning.

Several members of the team stayed in Australia on humanitarian visas afterward.

At the 2022 men's World Cup, played in Qatar, the Iranian team did not sing the anthem before a game against England and did not celebrate the two goals scored in a 6-2 loss.

At that time, Iran was in turmoil several weeks after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for allegedly violating a strict Islamic dress code.

Fifa's own evaluation was "low risk" for World Cup safety and security plans proposed by the US, Canada and Mexico football federations, which are guaranteed by their governments.

Trump has often taken credit for "winning" the World Cup hosting rights in 2018, when the three neighbours easily beat Morocco in a vote by Fifa member federations.

"All parties have experience of hosting major sports events on a regular basis and established arrangements are in place for managing security and safety at stadiums and for high-profile individuals," Fifa's in-house inspection team wrote eight years ago.

Iranian athletes who previously defied the Islamic regime have left the country to continue their careers.

Iran's first female athlete to win an Olympic medal, Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in taekwondo, criticised wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf.

She competed for the Olympic refugee team at Tokyo in 2021 and for Bulgaria at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Judoka Saeid Mollaei went into hiding in Germany after a dispute with Iranian team officials at the 2019 world championships.

Mollaei, the defending champion, said he was ordered to lose a bout to avoid a potential gold medal match against an Israeli opponent.

He got a Mongolian citizenship and took silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

[[nid:731399]]