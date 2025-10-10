Trump proposes barring Chinese airlines flying over Russia on US flights

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday (Oct 9) proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on flights to and from the US, saying the practice puts American carriers at a disadvantage.

US airlines have long criticised the decision to allow Chinese carriers to use Russian airspace on some flights because it gives them the advantage of decreased flying time and burns less fuel, lowering costs.

The US Transportation Department said on Thursday in its proposed order "this imbalance has become a significant competitive factor".

The Transportation Department said it was proposing to bar Chinese overflights "to level this competitive disparity amongst US and Chinese air carriers," saying the current situation was "unfair and has resulted in substantial adverse competitive effects on US air carriers".

The Chinese embassy in Washington and Airlines for America, a major trade group representing carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines that all fly to China, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Russia has barred US airlines and many other foreign carriers from flying over its airspace in retaliation for Washington banning Russian flights over the US in March 2022 after the country invaded Ukraine.

The decision could impact some US flights operated by Air China, China Eastern, Xiamen Airlines and China Southern.

The push comes amid growing tension between China and the US over a series of economic issues.

Boeing is in talks to sell as many as 500 jets to China, which would represent a major breakthrough for the company in the world's second-largest aviation market, where orders have stalled amid US-China trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold a face-to-face meeting in South Korea at the end of October.

The Transportation Department is giving Chinese carriers two days to respond to the proposed order and said a final order could be in effect as soon as November.

In May 2023, the US approved additional flights by Chinese carriers after they agreed not to fly over Russia on new flights, Reuters reported.

Last year, the Transportation Department said Chinese passenger airlines could boost weekly round-trip US flights to 50 but opted not to add more flights after pressure from US unions and airlines.

More than 150 weekly round-trip passenger flights were allowed by each side before restrictions were imposed in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some US carriers have told the Trump administration that direct East Coast flights to China are not economically feasible because of the added expense of not flying over Russia. In some cases, carriers must leave some seats open and reduce cargo because of the increased flight length.

[[nid:723477]]