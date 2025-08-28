Trump says Democratic donor Soros and son should be charged with corruption, offers no evidence

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Aug 27) that billionaire financier and major Democratic donor George Soros and his son should be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, or Rico, but offered no evidence to support the allegations.

Trump has embarked on a campaign of threats and lawsuits against political adversaries, news organisations, and law firms, using a mix of litigation, executive power, and his influence in what allies describe as an effort to hold the powerful accountable and opponents call a chilling assault on dissent.

Soros, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, has long been considered a villain by Trump and his conservative base. His philanthropic organisation, Open Society Foundations, is one of the world's largest funders of causes including human rights, government transparency, public health, and education.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with Rico because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we're watching you!"

Trump did not provide evidence of wrongdoing by Soros or his son to support his allegations.

A spokesperson for Open Society Foundations denounced Trump's comments.

"These accusations are outrageous and false. The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund Violent Protests," the spokesperson said. "Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world."

Trump has also called for investigations into former national security adviser John Bolton, who broke with Trump after leaving the White House and has been a persistent opponent.

FBI agents searched Bolton's home on Friday as part of a national security probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Trump has revived attacks on other former allies, recently suggesting prosecutors should reopen the 2013 "Bridgegate" case involving former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, now a vocal critic of the president.

