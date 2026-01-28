Trump says 'we'll work something out with South Korea' after tariff threat

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 27) said the United States and South Korea will work out a solution when asked about his surprise Monday announcement that he would increase tariffs on imports from the Asian country to 25 per cent.

"We'll work something out with South Korea," Trump told reporters as he left the White House to give a speech in Iowa. He did not elaborate.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump said he was raising US duties on imports of South Korean autos and other goods because the Asian ally's parliament had not lived up to its part of a deal he had reached with its president last year.

The news rattled officials in Seoul who said they were caught by surprise and left them scrambling to find a response to what could be a blow for the export-heavy country.

South Korea's parliament is not expected to sit for plenary session until February when members normally vote on bills. Currently five bills that would entact the US investment are pending and ruling Democratic Party members have expressed hope to approve them in February.

