Tuk-tuks to the rescue as snipers rain death onto Baghdad streets

BAGHDAD, Iraq - A bright yellow three-wheeled tuk-tuk careens out of the rioting crowd with gunfire crackling in the air and black smoke swirling up into the horizon.

Volunteers in red tabards hoist an injured protester out of the back of the cart and carry him into a waiting ambulance.

It's a chaotic rescue, Baghdad-style, during a week-long uprising that has turned the streets of Iraq's capital into a battlefield.

More than 110 people have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the uprising, the worst violence since the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) caliphate was crushed two years ago.

Reuters journalists have witnessed snipers killing and wounding protesters by firing into crowds from rooftops.

Protesters say that with crowds packed tightly in the streets, ambulances either can't reach the victims or become targets themselves for snipers.