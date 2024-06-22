Award Banner
Tunisian president sacks minister after the death of dozens on Haj pilgrimage

Police officers stand guard as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 22, 2024 2:35 AM

TUNIS — Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Brahim Chaibi, the minister of religious affairs, following widespread criticism after the deaths of dozens of Tunisians taking part in the Haj pilgrimage, the presidency said on Friday (June 21).

At least 49 Tunisians have died due to the extreme heat in Saudi Arabia during the past week. Tunisian families are still searching for several missing people.

