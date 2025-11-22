Turkey and Australia confirm agreement on COP31 split-hosting deal

BELEM, Brazil - Turkey will host the COP31 climate summit in 2026 with Australia leading the negotiation process, a document released at the COP30 summit in Brazil showed on Friday (Nov 21), confirming an earlier announcement that a split hosting arrangement was expected.

The statement was issued by Germany after a meeting of the Western European and Others Group, which was tasked with selecting the 2026 host.

The deal, which resolved a lengthy standoff with both vying to host the UN climate talks, set out that Turkey will serve as the venue while delegating negotiating responsibilities to Australia.

"If there is a difference of views between Turkiye (Turkey) and Australia, consultations will take place until the difference is resolved to mutual satisfaction," the statement said.

A pre-COP summit will be held in a Pacific Island country, and Australia will lead the year-long process that shapes the agenda and priorities ahead of COP31.

