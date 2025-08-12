Turkey battles wildfire in northwest for second day after evacuations

CANAKKALE, Turkey — Firefighters battled multiple wildfires across Turkey on Tuesday (Aug 12), with a large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale burning for a second day after hundreds of residents were evacuated in precaution.

Both Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara, were temporarily shut due to the wildfires on Monday.

Wildfires in Canakkale's Ezine and Ayvacik districts were largely brought under control, but blazes in the city centre in the southern part of the Dardanelles Strait were still burning, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in a post on X.

Seven planes and six helicopters were tackling the blaze on Tuesday, Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman said in a post on X, adding that there was no immediate danger to residential areas.

Other wildfires in the northern province of Edirne and southern province of Hatay were completely brought under control while efforts were underway to battle another wildfire in the western province of Manisa, Yumakli said.

