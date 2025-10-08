Turkey says Israel's Gaza aid flotilla intervention is act of piracy

ANKARA — Turkey on Wednesday (Oct 8) slammed an intervention by Israeli forces against a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as an act of piracy and a violation of international law.

Turkey's foreign ministry said the intervention against the Freedom Flotilla, including Turkish nationals and lawmakers, showed that the "genocidal" Israeli government targeted all peaceful measures and heightened tensions in the region while damaging peace efforts.

It added in its statement that all initiatives were being taken for Turkish citizens held by Israel to be freed and returned to Turkey, and that it was coordinating with other countries regarding their citizens too.

