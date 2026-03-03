Turkey's Erdogan says attacks on Iran are clear violation of international law

ANKARA — Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday (March 2) criticised the US and Israeli attacks on Iran as a "clear violation" of international law, adding that Turkey shared the pain of the Iranian people amid the widening war.

Turkey, a Nato member and neighbour of Iran, had for weeks urged Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement during their rounds of negotiations, warning that the region could not handle more destabilisation.

In his strongest opposition yet to the attacks, Erdogan said they were a "clear violation of international law".

"As their neighbour and brother, we share the pain of the Iranian people," he said at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Ankara, and added that the US-Iran dispute had grown into war after provocations from Israel.

Turkey historically has had complex ties with Iran, with the two countries backing opposing sides for years in the civil war in Syria, but managing cordial ties and strong trade in various areas despite political differences.

Erdogan has also forged close personal relations with US President Donald Trump.

He said on Monday that Turkey would intensify contacts "at every level" until a ceasefire is achieved and room is made for diplomacy, adding that Turkey did not want "fighting, war, tensions, and massacres" right across its borders.

"Our entire stance regarding the illegal attacks targeting Iran is in that line," Erdogan added, while warning that if the "necessary intervention" is not made, there could be "serious repercussions" for regional and global security.

"Nobody can handle the burden of the economic and geopolitical uncertainties that such a period will cause. This is why this fire needs to be extinguished before it grows any more."

