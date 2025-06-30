Turkish police detain dozens at banned Istanbul Pride march, lawmaker says

ISTANBUL — Turkish police detained at least 30 people in central Istanbul on Sunday (June 29) as they tried to take part in a Pride March, which authorities had banned as part of a years-long clampdown on LGBTQ+ events, an opposition politician said.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed police scuffling with a group of activists holding rainbow flags in the city centre before rounding them up and loading them into police vans.

Kezban Konukcu, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party who attended the march, told Reuters that at least 30 people had been taken into custody.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Istanbul governor's office had earlier deemed the march unlawful and said groups promoting the event were operating "illegally".

Authorities have banned Pride marches in Turkey's largest city since 2015, citing public safety and security concerns.

President Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party has adopted increasingly harsh rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community over the past decade.

In January, Erdogan declared 2025 the "Year of the Family," describing Turkey's declining birth rate as an existential threat and accusing the LGBTQ+ movement of undermining traditional values.

"The primary goal of the gender neutralisation policies, in which LGBT is used as a battering ram, is the family and the sanctity of the family institution," Erdogan said in January.

Rights groups have condemned Turkey's stance. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have warned that government rhetoric and actions are fuelling a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ people, contributing to rising discrimination and violence.

Despite the bans, small groups of activists continue to mark Pride Week each year. Organisers say the increasingly aggressive police response reflects broader crackdowns on dissent and freedom of assembly in Turkey.

[[nid:719587]]