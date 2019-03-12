Two boys in US develop rare meningitis after chickenpox vaccine reactivates

According to a recent American study published in the journal, Pediatrics, two 14-year-old boys had developed meningitis from receiving a chickenpox vaccine.

One of the boys had a history of leukaemia, and temporary symptoms included numbness and slurred speech.

The other boy, however, was reported to be healthy previously.

Both boys, however, were given the recommended dosage.

Doctors have described it to be the first known case of meningitis from reactivation of the chickenpox vaccine: the varicella vaccine.

Over 50 million doses have been distributed so far, according to study author Dr Whitney Harrington, a paediatric infectious disease physician at Seattle Children's Hospital.

MENINGITIS LINKED TO CHICKENPOX VACCINE

Based on previous cases in the report, children who developed meningitis was linked to the vaccine-Oka varicella-having received only one dose.

Still, this rare side effect has only been present in a handful of cases, said Harrington, and the varicella vaccine is said to be "an incredibly safe and effective vaccine".

Licensed for use in the United States, its use has reduced the number of chickenpox cases.

It is however not recommended during pregnancy or for individuals with impaired or weakened immune systems, experts have warned, according to CNN.

MORE COMMON IN UNVACCINATED CHILDREN THAN IN THOSE VACCINATED

The "weakened virus" used in the chickenpox vaccine could be reactivated, even leading to infections like Herpes Zoster or shingles, reported by CNN.