Two suspects in Louvre heist case arrested by French police, report says

PARIS — Two suspects in the heist of jewels from the Louvre in Paris were arrested by French police on Saturday evening (Oct 25) and are being questioned, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Sunday (Oct 26), citing sources close to the investigation.

One of the two suspects was about to leave the country and was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport at about 10pm on Saturday.

Another suspect was arrested later in the evening in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb north of Paris.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that one of the men was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport north of Paris as he was about to leave the country.

She did not say in her statement how many men were arrested or give more details.

Paris police were not immediately available for comment.

