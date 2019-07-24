Two teen suspects sought in Canada murders of US-Australian couple

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

MONTREAL - Police in Canada on Tuesday (July 23) named two suspects wanted in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and Australian man whose bodies were found in rural British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run.

They were last seen in the north of Saskatchewan province, driving a gray Toyota RAV-4, a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Sergeant Janelle Shoihet, told a press conference.

Both suspects are considered to be dangerous, police said in a warning to the public.

"Take no actions - do not approach - and call 911 immediately," the RCMP said on Twitter, where photos of the suspects were released.

The bodies of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found on July 15 in the remote north of British Columbia. Police confirmed they were shot dead.

Police described the third victim as a man in his 50s or 60s, believed to have been killed late last week, but he has not yet been identified.

The man's body was found near the ruins of a torched pick-up truck believed to have been used by the teen suspects. The truck was found nearly 300 miles (470 kilometres) from the bodies of Deese and Fowler.

Police had earlier said it was "unusual" to have two major investigations in that part of British Columbia and recognised the idea that the cases might be linked, but on Tuesday, they made the link clear.

"We believe that they're likely continuing to travel. We don't have a possible destination," Shoihet said.

The RCMP said the investigation was "complex and evolving very quickly," and encouraged members of the public to call in with any tips as to the suspect's whereabouts.

Fowler had been living in British Columbia, local media reported, but the pair had been traveling extensively. Deese's family told US media that the couple had embarked on a road trip through Canada.

Fowler's father, a senior police inspector in New South Wales, has traveled to Canada.

"Our son, Lucas, was having the time of his life travelling the world. He met a beautiful young lady and they teamed up. They were a great pair and they fell in love," he said Monday.

"It's the worst-ever love story. Because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered."

More about

Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend&#039;s niece
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend's niece
Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn&#039;t know the price
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn't know the price

LIFESTYLE

Daiso&#039;s new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
Daiso's new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson picks his next Man U captain
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself

SERVICES