UK blocks Israeli officials from its biggest defence show

LONDON — Britain has barred Israeli officials from its biggest defence trade show over its escalation of the war against Hamas in Gaza, its latest effort to pressure a historically close ally over the conflict.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government said in July it would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel took steps to relieve suffering in the enclave and met other conditions, enraging the Israeli government.

Israel's Ministry of Defence said that as a result of the trade fair ban it would not run its national pavilion as it has done previously at London's Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event.

Israeli defence companies, such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI and Uvision, will still be able to attend.

Britain's move had echoes of a dispute at the Paris Air Show three months ago, when France blocked off with black partitions the stands of Israeli defence companies after they refused to remove attack weapons from display, sparking a furious response from Israel.

A British government spokesperson said on Friday (Aug 29) that the Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza was wrong.

"As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025."

"There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the spokesperson added.

Israel said Britain's decision was a "regrettable act of discrimination" and "introduces political considerations wholly inappropriate for a professional defence industry exhibition".

The four-day show, due to open on Sept 9, features national delegations and private companies, who showcase military kit and weapons at London's Excel centre. The event takes place every other year.

DSEI is organised by a private company, Clarion Defence and Security, but with backing from the British government and the military.

