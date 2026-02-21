Award Banner
Award Banner
world

UK to consider removing Andrew from royal succession line, official says

UK to consider removing Andrew from royal succession line, official says
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides a horse in Windsor Great Park, near to Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, after the US Justice Department has released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Windsor, Britain, on Feb 2.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 21, 2026 3:28 AM

LONDON Britain's government will consider new legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of royal succession once the ongoing police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein is over, a UK official said on Friday (Feb 20).

Any changes to the line of succession would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles, Andrew's brother, is head of state, the official who asked not to be identified said.

[[nid:730147]]

United KingdomBritish royaltySex offencescrime
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.