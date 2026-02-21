UK to consider removing Andrew from royal succession line, official says

LONDON – Britain's government will consider new legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of royal succession once the ongoing police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein is over, a UK official said on Friday (Feb 20).

Any changes to the line of succession would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles, Andrew's brother, is head of state, the official – who asked not to be identified – said.

