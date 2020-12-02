UK coronavirus 'super-spreader' reveals identity

Mr Steve Walsh is believed to have infected at least 11 other Britons.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

LONDON - A British gas company executive who became known as a "super-spreader" of the coronavirus said yesterday he had fully recovered after five days but remained in isolation in a central London hospital.

Mr Steve Walsh, a father of two, issued a statement from Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital yesterday after catching the virus in Singapore while on a business trip.

He had attended a three-day gas conference at the Grand Hyatt that started on Jan 20. One of the participants was from Wuhan.

Mr Walsh flew to France on Jan 24, Sky News reported.

He is believed to have infected at least 11 other Britons - five in a ski chalet in the French Alps and another five who have since returned to his home city of Brighton in England. Another person from the chalet was diagnosed while in Spain.

He returned to London from Geneva on Jan 28 on an EasyJet flight carrying more than 100 people.

WENT TO PUB

The Daily Mail said on his return, Mr Walsh went to his local pub in Brighton and attended a group yoga session at his church.

Mr Walsh said he contacted Britain's state-run National Health Service as soon as he realised he might be sick.

"As soon as I knew I had been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, I contacted my GP, NHS 111 and Public Health England," the 53-year-old said.

"I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed," he added.

"When the diagnosis was confirmed (on Feb 6), I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves."

Mr Walsh identified himself as a boy scout leader who works for a British natural gas analytics company called Servomex, according to the Daily Mail.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

