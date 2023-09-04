world

UK had eighth warmest summer on record

UK had eighth warmest summer on record
People relax on the beach as they enjoy summer weather in Bournemouth, UK, Aug 10, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 04, 2023 2:07 AM

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

LONDON — UK has experienced its eighth warmest summer since 1884 thanks to record-breaking June temperatures, the country's national weather service said on Friday (Sept 1).

The Met Office said the average mean temperature during the meteorological summer season was 15.4 degrees Celsius, around 0.8 degrees Celsius warmer than average.

It was also a wetter than average summer, however, the wettest of the ten warmest summers on record. The Met Office said provisional data showed July this year was the UK's sixth wettest July on record.

Despite the high average temperature, the highest individual temperature recorded was 32.2 degrees Celsius, far below the record of 40.3 degrees Celsius reached last year.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ&t=9s[/embed]

ALSO READ: UN seeks to help children battling climate change in court

weatherUnited KingdomENVIRONMENTAL ISSUESsummerglobal warming
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.