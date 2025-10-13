UK pledges $34m in latest aid package for Gaza

LONDON — UK will provide a 20 million pound (S$34 million) aid package to deliver water, sanitation and hygiene services in Gaza, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday (Oct 12), as he arrived in Egypt for a world leaders' summit on ending the conflict.

UK said the funding would be delivered through Unicef, the World Food Programme and the Norwegian Refugee Council and was designed to reach those facing famine, malnutrition and disease.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held in Gaza for a third day on Sunday — part of the first phase of an agreement to end the war after two years.

UK said it would also host a three-day summit on the reconstruction of Gaza that would include international government representatives, private sector and development finance representatives, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank.

UK said this financial year it had given 74 million pounds in humanitarian support to Palestine, which it formally recognised as a state last month.

