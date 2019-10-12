UK PM Johnson criticised for response to photo of sick child

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson talks with journalists as he travels aboard a plane bound to Birmingham, Britain, December 9, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire on Monday for his response to being shown a photo of a sick child lying on a hospital floor ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

Johnson's Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls, with Brexit and the future of the country's public health service the two most prominent campaign issues.

During an interview, an ITV reporter repeatedly tried to show Johnson a picture on his phone of the 4-year-old boy lying on a pile of coats, which featured on the front page of the Labour-supporting Daily Mirror.

The newspaper said the boy had suspected pneumonia and had to be treated on the floor because there were no beds available.

Johnson initially avoided looking at the phone, and instead began describing his investment plans for the National Health Service (NHS) while saying he had not had a chance to see the photo.

The reporter said Johnson then took his phone and put it in his pocket.

When challenged, Johnson took the phone out, looked at it and said: "It is a terrible, terrible photo, and I apologise obviously to the family and all those who have terrible experiences in the NHS, but what we are doing is supporting the NHS.

"On the whole I think patients in the NHS have a much, much better experience than this poor kid has had," he added, before saying: "I am sorry to have taken your phone."

Opposition parties were quick to share the footage on social media, saying it showed Johnson had no empathy for patients.

Health minister Matt Hancock later made an unscheduled visit to the hospital in the central English city of Leeds, saying he had been "horrified" by the picture.

Asked if he had come because the Conservatives were panicked by the possible impact of the photo on the campaign, Hancock said: "No, what people want to see is the substance of increased investment...making sure we are dealing with the problems."

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter that Hancock was greeted by a group of protesting Labour activists, one of whom had punched his adviser.

She later revised this account, posting a video in which one of Hancock's team simply appeared to bump into the outstretched arm of a protester.

Separately, during a campaign visit near the northeastern city of Sunderland, a target for the Conservatives, Johnson was taken to task by a voter who challenged his party over a spoof website meant to distract voters from Labour's policy programme.

Timed to coincide with the launch of Labour's manifesto last month, the website, http://www.labourmanifesto.co.uk, accuses the party of having "no plan for Brexit", proposing higher taxes and planning two more referendums.

Asked if it was fear of Labour that made his party set up the website, Johnson said: "I'm afraid the short answer to that question is that I haven't got the foggiest idea."

More about
United Kingdom prime minister

TRENDING

Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES