UK Prime Minister Sunak's favourability hits all-time low

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the most unpopular he has been since moving into Downing Street with his net favourability rating slipping by 10 percentage points since late November, a YouGov survey showed on Wednesday (Dec 13).

The polling, carried out between Monday evening and Tuesday morning this week, showed that 70 per cent of respondents said they had an unfavourable opinion of Sunak, compared to only 21 per cent with a favourable view.

That gave Sunak his lowest ever net favourability score of -49, comparable to former leader Boris Johnson's scores during his final months as prime minister, YouGov said.

