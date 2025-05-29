UK prosecutors authorise 21 criminal charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate

LONDON — Internet personality Andrew Tate faces 10 criminal charges in Britain, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday (May 28).

The CPS said it had authorised the charges against Andrew Tate, which relate to three complainants, before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to Britain from Romania.

His brother Tristan Tate faces 11 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, relating to one complainant.

The Tates have always denied any wrongdoing. The brothers' representative declined to comment.

The CPS said in a statement that the courts in Romania, where the Tates are separately under criminal investigation, ordered their extradition to Britain last year.

"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first," a CPS spokesperson said.

The Tates flew to the US in February after Romanian prosecutors lifted a travel ban, flying back to Romania the following month to fulfil legal obligations.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and self-described misogynist, has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle.

He separately faces a civil lawsuit in Britain, which has been brought by four women and is due to go to trial in 2027.

