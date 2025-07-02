UK prosecutors consider charges at hospitals where baby killer Lucy Letby worked

LONDON — British prosecutors said on Wednesday (June 25) they were considering whether to bring further charges in relation to allegations around deaths at hospitals where Lucy Letby, the nurse already convicted of murdering seven babies, had worked.

Letby, 35, is already serving life in jail and will never be released after being found guilty of attacking the newborns and attempting to kill eight more at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital (CoCH) in northern England between June 2015 and June 2016.

Following her convictions, police said they were examining whether she had committed at further crimes while at the CoCH or at the Liverpool Women's Hospital where she previously worked.

Detectives are also investigating individual negligence and corporate manslaughter charges against the Chester hospital and senior managers. On Tuesday, they said they had arrested three senior members of the leadership team.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had received files of evidence from police relating to further possible offences at the CoCH and at the Liverpool hospital

"We will now carefully consider the evidence to determine whether any further criminal charges should be brought," a CPS spokesperson said in a statement. It declined to name any suspects and said a referral by police did not mean charges would follow.

