world

UK warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

UK warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
A protester holds up a portrait of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building in Baghdad during a protest near the embassy hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 20, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 14, 2023 2:37 AM

LONDON — UK on Sunday (Aug 13) warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.

In updated travel advice, UK's foreign ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.

"You should be vigilant at this time," it said, adding that "terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden" with places visited by foreigners potential targets.

In a statement acknowledging Britain's changed travel advice, Sweden's National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm reiterated the increased threats to Sweden since the burnings.

Landerholm said the storming of Sweden's embassy in Iraq on July 19, an attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon on Aug 9, and also the Aug 1 shooting of an employee at a Swedish consulate in Turkey contributed to the risk assessment.

Koran burnings are permitted in Sweden under free speech rules, but Muslims see burning of their holy book as blasphemy.

The US government has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.

ALSO READ: Sweden says it's target of Russia-backed disinformation over Nato, Quran burnings

Quran/Koranterrorist threatUnited KingdomSWEDENTourism
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.