world

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes PM Shmyhal as new defence minister

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes PM Shmyhal as new defence minister
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal attends a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJuly 15, 2025 3:05 AM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday (July 14) proposed current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's new defence minister.

"The vast experience of Denys Shmyhal will certainly be valuable in the position of minister of defence of Ukraine. This is precisely the area where the country's maximum resources, maximum tasks and a great deal of responsibility are currently concentrated," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said he counted on backing from parliament for the new configuration of his government. He earlier proposed Yulia Svyrydenko, currently first deputy prime minister, to head the new government as prime minister.

[[nid:720198]]

UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskiyDefence and military
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.