UK's crime minister has her bag stolen at conference on theft, shoplifting

LONDON – UK's police and crime minister had her bag stolen at a conference for senior and mid-ranking police officers where she spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, a government official said on Sept 12.

The incident occurred when Diana Johnson attended the Police Superintendents’ Association conference in central England on Sept 11, where one senior officer told her in a speech that the criminal justice system is broken.

The official said Johnson had her bag stolen at the conference, but no security risk was identified.

In her speech, Johnson said UK has been 'gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting'.

The Home Office, or Interior Ministry, declined to comment.

Warwickshire Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail in connection to the incident.

UK has been hit by an increase in thefts and shoplifting in recent years. While overall crime has generally been decreasing, the number of thefts from individuals of items such as bags and mobile phones rose by 40 per cent in the year ending March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This has contributed to public support for the police falling to record lows.

A poll by YouGov earlier in 2024 found that more than half of the public do not trust the police to solve crimes, and over a third said they have no faith in the police to maintain law and order.

In her speech, Johnson announced plans to give more police officers training to tackle anti-social behaviour after a 'decade of decline'.

"Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting, which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue," she said.

