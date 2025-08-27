UK's Farage unveils plan to deport asylum seekers, warns of 'civil disorder'

LONDON — Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's anti-migration Reform UK party, announced a plan on Tuesday (Aug 26) to repeal human rights laws to allow for mass deportations of asylum seekers, action he said was needed to prevent "major civil disorder".

Farage said his party, which is leading in national opinion polls, would remove UK from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), repeal the Human Rights Act and disapply other international treaties that have been used to block the forced deportation of asylum seekers.

"We are not far away from major civil disorder," Farage said at a press conference. "It is an invasion, as these young men illegally break into our country."

The announcement comes against the backdrop of sustained, small-scale protests in recent weeks outside hotels housing asylum seekers, in response to concerns about public safety after some individuals were charged with sexual assault.

Opinion polls show that immigration has overtaken the economy as British voters' biggest concern.

Reform UK — which only has four members of parliament but is ahead in every survey of voting intentions — is putting Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer under growing pressure to tackle the issue, although the next election is not due until 2029.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook, who was designated by the government to respond to media questions on Tuesday, called Reform's proposals "a series of gimmicks" that would not work.

He said the ECHR underpinned key international accords, including the Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence that had gripped Northern Ireland since the late 1960s.

Asked what would happen to that peace deal, Farage said it could be renegotiated but added that it would take years.

A poll in July suggested about 58 per cent of the public supported remaining in the ECHR, and this support has recently increased.

In 2024, UK received a record 108,100 asylum applicants, almost 20 per cent more than a year earlier. Individuals from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh made up the largest number of applicants for asylum last year.

Much of the focus has been on those who arrive on small boats across the Channel, with record numbers arriving this year.

Reform said changes to asylum law would mean it could deport 600,000 asylum seekers, including women and children, in its first term in power if it wins the next election.

Precise figures on how many asylum seekers there are in UK are hard to pin down. Reform claims there are one million people in the country illegally. Official government figures from June 2024 showed there were 224,742 cases in the asylum system, while many more undocumented individuals are also likely to be in the country.

'Series of gimmicks'

Starmer's government and its predecessors have been wrestling for years with how to deal with undocumented migrants entering the country.

Reform UK's political opponents and some charities denounced its plans, which they said would involve UK abandoning its commitment to human rights.

The party's plans would involve signing deals with Afghanistan, Eritrea and other countries to repatriate their nationals who arrived in UK illegally.

Peter Walsh, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford's Migration Observatory, said if Reform's policies were implemented it would be the most radical attempt by any European country in recent decades to deal with illegal immigration, as it would entail a willingness to return asylum seekers "to countries where they are at risk of torture".

On Tuesday, an Ethiopian asylum seeker went on trial accused of sexual assaults against a woman and a teenage girl. His arrest last month provoked a number of high-profile protests.

Farage said he was the only party leader prepared to take the action needed to tackle such public concerns.

"It's about whose side are you on," he said. "Are you on the side of women and children being safe on our streets, or are you on the side of outdated international treaties?"

Starmer's government says it has a plan to "smash" the gangs which smuggle people to UK by reforming the asylum appeals process and hiring more enforcement officials.

The previous Conservative government planned to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, but the policy was ruled unlawful by UK's top court.

[[nid:721734]]