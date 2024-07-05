UK's Labour sweeps to power as Sunak concedes election

LONDON — UK's Labour Party swept to power early on July 5 after winning the country's general election, crossing the 326-seat threshold for a working majority in the House of Commons.

"A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility," Labour leader Keir Starmer told supporters at a triumphant dawn rally in London, moments after the results that sealed its landslide win were announced.

"Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service," Starmer said after winning his Holborn and St Pancras seat in London.

"The change begins right here... You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver."

With many results still to be announced from the July 4 vote, centre-left Labour has already won more than 326 of the 650 seats in parliament, with an exit poll suggesting it would capture about 410.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

On a humiliating night for Sunak, the Conservatives have so far only won 70 and were predicted to suffer the worst performance in the party's long history with voters punishing them for a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

"I take responsibility for the loss.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."

While his Conservative Party has lost the election, Sunak won his Richmond and Northallerton parliamentary seat in Yorkshire, northern England.

