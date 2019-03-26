UK's May indicated she could resign as price for passing Brexit deal: The Sun

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May indicated to some Brexit-supporting lawmakers on Sunday that she would consider resigning in exchange for parliament backing her Brexit deal, The Sun newspaper reported.

"The major admission came in a private conversation with senior Tory Eurosceptics at her Chequers country retreat on Sunday evening," The Sun said.

"May also made it clear she would first need to know if the numbers were there for any resign.

ALSO READ: Anti-Brexit protesters stage mass rally in London