UK's Princess Kate says relieved to be in remission after cancer treatment

LONDON — Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, said she was relieved to be in remission on Tuesday (Jan 14) after visiting the London hospital where she received treatment for cancer to thank all the medics and staff there.

Kate, 43, underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery a year ago revealed the presence of an unspecified form of cancer. In September, she confirmed she had finished her chemotherapy.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she said in her latest statement.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in central London, where she had undergone months of treatment, was her first solo public engagement since returning to official duties.

She met patients and staff and spoke of the care she had received. The trip also marked the announcement that she had become joint patron of the specialist cancer unit with her husband, the heir to the throne, Prince William.

She told one patient the impact on her family had been "really, really tough".

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she said in a message on X.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

In previous highly personal video messages to provide updates on her health, Kate had spoken of how hard her illness had been on her, William and their three young children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6.

William described last year as "brutal" with King Charles also undergoing treatment for cancer. A Buckingham Palace source has said his treatment was moving in a positive direction and would continue this year.

