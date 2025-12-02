UK's Starmer warns China poses security threats but urges deeper business ties

LONDON — Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Monday (Dec 1) that China posed "national security threats" to UK, but defended his government's decision to step up engagement with the country, saying closer business ties were in the national interest.

Starmer's Labour government has made improved relations with China one of its foreign policy priorities, but relations between the two countries have been strained by British accusations of spying by Beijing.

In one of his clearest attempts to explain his approach to China, Starmer said in a speech to business leaders in London's historic financial district that Britain's relationship with China had for too long "blown hot and cold".

Britain has made major shifts in its approach towards China in the past decade, moving from saying it wanted to be China's greatest supporter in Europe in the so-called "golden era" of relations to then being one of its fiercest critics.

"It's time for a serious approach, to reject the simplistic binary choice, neither golden age nor ice age, and recognise the plain fact that you can work and trade with a country while still protecting yourself," Starmer said.

Starmer's decision to publicly say China posed "national security threats" comes after prosecutors said a trial of men accused of spying for Beijing collapsed in September because the government declined to describe the country in similar terms.

Calling the previous Conservative government's lack of engagement with China "a dereliction of duty", Starmer said since 2018 French President Emmanuel Macron had visited China twice and German leaders had visited China four times.

But the last British leader to visit was China was Former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018.

Starmer is preparing to visit China next year, according to sources, following trips by at least four cabinet ministers since Labour was elected last year.

Rejecting the idea that the relationship was defined by balancing economic and security considerations, Starmer said his government would not trade security in one area for more economic access.

"Protecting our security is non-negotiable — our first duty," he said. "But by taking tough steps to keep us secure, we enable ourselves to co-operate in other areas."

But Starmer said in areas where there is no significant security risk, he would encourage businesses to try to improve their business ties with China.

"In areas like financial and professional services, creative industries, pharmaceuticals, luxury goods and more — great British success stories — the export opportunities are huge and we will back you to seize them," he said.

