UN chief 'horrified' by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

BEIJING — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday (Oct 18) he was "horrified" by hundreds of people killed in Sunday's strike on a Gaza hospital.

Before flying to the Chinese capital to attend the Belt and Road Forum, Guterres said he appealed to Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and to Israel to allow immediate unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

He also emphasised the need for promotion of effective debt relief mechanisms to ensure that countries involved in the Belt and Road programme were not locked into unsustainable debt.

