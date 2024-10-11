UN enquiry accuses Israel of seeking to destroy Gaza healthcare system

GENEVA — A United Nations enquiry said it found that Israel carried out a concerted policy of destroying Gaza's healthcare system in the Gaza war, actions amounting to both war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination.

A statement on Thursday (Oct 10) by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay that accompanied the report accused Israel of "relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities" in the war, triggered by Hamas militants' deadly cross-border attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

"Children in particular have borne the brunt of these attacks, suffering both directly and indirectly from the collapse of the health system," said Pillay, whose 24-page report covering the first 10 months of the war will be presented to the UN General Assembly on Oct 30.

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva rejected the report's findings, calling them outrageous.

"(The report) is another blatant attempt by the CoI to delegitimize the very existence of the State of Israel and obstruct its right to protect its population," it said, referring to the Commission of Enquiry.

Israel says Gaza's militants operate from the cover of built-up populated areas including schools and hospitals and that it will strike them wherever they emerge, while also trying to avoid harming civilians. Hamas denies hiding militants, weapons and command posts among civilians.

The UN enquiry's statement also accused Israeli forces of deliberately killing and torturing medical personnel, targeting medical vehicles and restricting permits for patients to leave the besieged Gaza Strip.

It cited the death of a Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, in February along with family members and two medics who came to rescue her from under Israeli fire as they evacuated. The report said the ambulance was hit by a tank shell while within 50 meters of the family despite its route having been coordinated in advance with Israeli security forces.

'Irreplaceable loss'

The World Health Organisation says over 10,000 patients requiring urgent medical evacuation have been prevented from leaving Gaza since the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was shut in May. The Palestinian health ministry says nearly 1,000 medics have been killed in Gaza in the past year in what the WHO called "an irreplaceable loss and a massive blow to the health system".

In cases where four hospitals were asked to evacuate by Israeli forces, the enquiry found that the orders were "not feasible" since they did not give medics the time to evacuate hundreds of patients and Israeli forces did not assist them.

It also said the treatment of both Palestinian detainees in Israel and hostages seized by Hamas fighters in the Hamas-led Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel had been investigated and it accused both sides of involvement in torture and sexual violence.

The enquiry has a broad mandate to collect evidence and identify suspected perpetrators of international crimes committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. It bases its findings on a range of sources including interviews with victims and witnesses, submissions and satellite imagery.

The commission has previously alleged both Israel and Hamas committed war crimes in the early stages of the Gaza war, and that Israel's actions constituted crimes against humanity because of the immense civilian losses. The term is reserved for the most serious international crimes knowingly committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against civilians.

Israel has not co-operated with the enquiry, which it says has an anti-Israel bias. The commission has accused Israel of obstructing its work and preventing investigators from accessing both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The evidence gathered by such UN-mandated bodies has sometimes formed the basis for war crimes prosecutions and could be drawn on by the International Criminal Court.

ALSO READ: Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US