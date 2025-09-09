UN human rights chief condemns 'mass killing' of Palestinians in Gaza

GENEVA — The United Nations human rights chief condemned Israel on Monday (Sept 8) for "mass killing" of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and "hindering of sufficient lifesaving aid", saying the country had a case to answer before the International Court of Justice.

Volker Turk, who heads the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights(OHCHR), stopped short of describing the Gaza war as an unfolding genocide, as hundreds of UN staff had urged him to do.

But in his opening address to the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk expressed horror at what he called "the open use of genocidal rhetoric" and "disgraceful dehumanisation" of Palestinians by senior Israeli officials.

"Israel's mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza; its infliction of indescribable suffering and wholesale destruction; its hindering of sufficient lifesaving aid and the ensuing starvation of civilians; its killing of journalists; and its commission of war crime upon war crime, are shocking the conscience of the world," said Turk.

"Israel has a case to answer before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the evidence continues to mount," Turk said, referring to the ICJ's ruling in January that Israel had a legal obligation to prevent acts of genocide.

Israel accused Turk of not bothering with "facts and complexities".

"Instead of addressing the rights of Israelis to live in peace and security, and the extensive measures taken by Israel to alleviate the civilian suffering caused by Hamas in Gaza, the High Commissioner continues to spread libellous rhetoric," Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Daniel Meron, said in a statement.

'Disturbing trends'

Israel has previously rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza, citing its right to self-defence following the deadly Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's subsequent campaign has killed almost 63,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, while a global hunger monitor says part of the territory is experiencing famine.

[[nid:722323]]

Turk also addressed worldwide human rights and the international order, saying they were being undermined by "disturbing trends" including the glorification of violence and the retreat of some states from the multilateral system.

"Rules of war are being shredded — with virtually no accountability," he said.

Turk condemned what he said were widespread violations following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as well as in conflicts in Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He described the United States' withdrawal from international frameworks and institutions including the Paris climate agreement and a UN human rights mechanism as "deeply regrettable".

The Council is facing growing funding difficulties due to deep donor cuts, scaling back or pausing research into violence by Israeli settlers and a probe into possible war crimes in DRC.

One diplomat told Reuters that states should cut the number of proposals they bring before the council and consider merging them to save costs.

[[nid:722368]]