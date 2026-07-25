UN human rights chief wins second term despite opposition from US, Israel and Russia

UNITED NATIONS – UN human rights chief Volker Turk won a second term Friday (July 24) despite opposition from the United States, Russia and Israel to keep him in one of the most controversial United Nations posts for four more years.

UN member nations rejected a US proposal to delay the vote until the end of next week as well as a Russian proposal to extend Turk's term just until the end of the year.

The vote in the 193-member General Assembly to reappoint Turk was 144-10, with 13 abstentions.

While he got strong support, the votes and speeches also reflected concern that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres quietly nominated the Austrian lawyer this month after private consultations, with no public discussion, as the UN chief nears the end of his own 10-year tenure.

Turk's job as the UN rights chief, by its nature, is tricky: It requires speaking out against rights violations by the governments of the countries that make up the membership of the world body. For instance, Turk has sharply criticised Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Turk got wide support but loud pushback from the US and Israel

Turk, whose term was supposed to expire on Oct 11, has faced opposition from critics and some countries for his criticism of Israel's attacks in Gaza and his approach to China's crackdown on its Uyghur minority.

None of Turk's predecessors have served two full terms since the job was created in 1993.

US deputy ambassador Jeff Bartos warned before the vote that reappointing Turk would prove that the General Assembly "is dysfunctional" and that the vote "was quietly shoved onto the agenda at the last minute to bypass meaningful review."

"Make no mistake, if this assembly tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals and the misuse of UN posts, there will be consequences," he warned. "The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation and funding."

The Trump administration already owes nearly US$4 billion (S$5.16 billion) to the UN for its regular dues and for the separate budget for UN peacekeeping operations.

Russia's deputy ambassador, Dmitry Chumakov, said Guterres had sown discord among UN members and accused Turk of "political bias" and promoting "Western geopolitical interests under the pretext of concern for human rights."

Speaking for the European Union, Ireland's UN Ambassador Fergal Mythen reaffirmed the 27-nation bloc's "wholehearted support" for Turk.

"The European Union believes that Mr. Turk has demonstrably fulfilled responsibilities entrusted to him effectively and with integrity in an objective and non-selective manner over the past four years," Mythen said.

He takes on another term when "the multiplication of obstacles and challenges and rights violations is relentless, and the promotion and protection of all human rights becomes ever more contested."

Guterres, whose own second five-year term ends Dec 31, sent letters to regional groups at the United Nations this month informing them of his intention to reappoint Turk.

The African group had no objection, but the Latin American countries had several, including Nicaragua, Argentina and Paraguay.

Before the vote, Israel's Foreign Ministry called Guterres' action to get a second term for Turk the UN secretary-general's "latest moral failure," saying on social media that the choice should be left to his successor.

"After years of bias against Israel, the answer is accountability – not rewriting the rules," the ministry said.

Guterres is 'following the rules' on the reappointment, UN says

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Guterres was following the 1993 resolution that established a UN high commissioner for human rights and allows for a second term.

"The secretary-general is doing things in a very transparent manner, following the rules and his authority," Dujarric told reporters Friday. "Consultations were had with member states prior to this and with regional groups."

As human rights chief, the longtime UN functionary who worked for Guterres at United Nations headquarters in New York, Turk has expressed concerns on issues in China as diverse as the fate of detained individuals – like artist Gao Zhen, lawyer Yu Wensheng and media mogul Jimmy Lai – and counterterrorism and assimilation practices that affect ethnic minorities including the Uyghurs in the regions of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Tibet.

Critics insist he could have done more to publicly follow up on a report issued by his predecessor, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, that said China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang may amount to crimes against humanity.

Turk also has stopped short of joining independent UN rights experts who have accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians during its war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel vehemently denies those claims.

Former head of Human Rights Watch Ken Roth said: "The biggest stain on Türk's reputation is his utter abandonment of the Uyghurs."

Turk has used both private engagement with Beijing and public advocacy to support human rights in China, his office said.

Roth called that "an admission that he is doing nothing, that he's putting the plight of the Uyghurs on the deep back burner, and is just pretending to care."

The Chinese government denies the Uyghurs have been or are being persecuted.

It maintains its policies in Xinjiang rooted out terrorism and religious extremism after sporadic bouts of violence rocked the region in previous decades.

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