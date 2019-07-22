UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies aged 72

UN nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano died just as he was preparing to step down because of an unspecified illness.

VIENNA - UN nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano has died, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday (July 22), just as he was preparing to step down because of an unspecified illness.

The 72-year-old Japanese had held the position of IAEA director general since 2009, taking over from Mohamed ElBaradei and steering the UN agency through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme.

He had been preparing to leave his position in March, well before the end of his third four-year term, which ran until Nov 30, 2021.

The IAEA announced last September that Amano had undergone an unspecified medical procedure.