UN rights office warns Israel's actions in Gaza threaten Palestinian existence

Palestinians search for casualties trapped under the rubble, at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a house the previous day, in Shejaia, Gaza City, on April 10, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 12, 2025 4:00 AM

GENEVA - The United Nations' human rights office warned on Friday (April 11) that Israel's actions in Gaza are increasingly endangering the existence of Palestinians as a group.

"In light of the cumulative impact of Israeli forces conduct in Gaza, we are seriously concerned that Israel appears to be inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life increasingly incompatible with their continued existence as a group," Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights told reporters in Geneva.

