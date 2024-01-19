UN sees international tourism fully recovering in 2024

MADRID — Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be two per cent more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations' World Tourism Organisation said on Friday (Jan 19).

Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets will allow a full rebound of tourism activities worldwide this year, even though geopolitical instability in the Middle East and elsewhere constitutes a risk for the industry as it affects would-be travellers' confidence, the UN tourism body said.

In 2023, travel demand in Europe and Africa almost reached pre-pandemic levels, and surpassed them in the Middle East.

Some destinations, such as Mediterranean Europe, the Caribbean and the Central American and North African sub-regions, exceeded their 2019 international tourism arrivals last year.

The organisation expects the Chinese market to soar in 2024, after the government allowed visa-free travel for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia until Nov 30, 2024. Flight capacity into and out of China is set to increase this year.

In 2023, international tourism ended at 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 1.3 billion international travellers.

The overall industry contribution to the global economy in 2023 was US$3.3 trillion (S$4.4 trillion), according to the report.

